Harry N. Saunders Jr., 81, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:46 PM, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Bruce Bouman, Chaplain Mark Burkey, and Pastor Dale Cochran will officiate. Burial will be at IOOF Cemetery in Hunnewell, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Harry ‘s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, June 6, 2022, at the funeral home.
Harry was born May 5, 1941, in Hunnewell, Missouri to Harry N. Saunders Sr. and Mary Anna Way Saunders.
He was married to Georgia M. Palmer Myers on July 1, 1977, in Hannibal, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his three stepchildren, Mary Bandy (Kevin McVie) of Hannibal, Missouri, Lloyd Lee Myers Jr. (Shirley) of Camdenton, Missouri, and Daniel Dean Myers Sr. (Jeanette) of Hannibal, Missouri; five grandchildren, Daniel Dean Myers Jr. (Jessica) of Hannibal, Missouri, Michael Jean Frantz of Florida, Christopher Myers of Hannibal, Missouri, Lacey Whitehead (Jacob) of Camdenton, Missouri, and Amber Rushing of West Memphis, Arkansas. He is also survived by six great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, and one granddaughter, Ashley Myers.
Professionally, Harry worked for Independent Fertilizer Co. He later worked for Buckhorn Rubber before retiring in 1996.
Harry was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, he loved watching games and cheering on his favorite catcher, Yadier Molina. He enjoyed working out in the yard mowing and even cleaning up several area cemetery’s. Harry appreciated a good road trip and often make trips to St. Louis or Arkansas. Harry liked to watch crime shows, one of his favorites was NCIS. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, doing puzzle books and word searches. Most of all Harry loved and cherished his time spent with his family and friends.
Harry was a member of the Mt. Zion Christian Church and the Free Will Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Jerad Porter, Daniel Dean Myers Jr., Van Porter, Gerald Carroll, Ray Schenks, Joe Miller, Gary Shuck, and Jack See.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O’Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
