Harold W Gregg, age 89, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 2:37 am Friday, April 29, 2022, at Luther Manor Nursing Home in Hannibal.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at Grand View Funeral Home. Dr. Joe Thrower will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation celebrating Harold’s life will be held 10:00 am until the time of the service Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Harold was born on May 4, 1932, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Leslie Greg and Anna Mae Greg (Johnston).
He was united in marriage to Alona Haught on March 2, 1952 in Hannibal.
Survivors include Two Daughters, Sue Goodhart (Roy) of Palmyra, MO, Lisa Gregg (Kim) of Osage Beach, MO; Son, Wayne Gregg (Roberta) of Lee Summit, MO; Sister, Shirley Ward; Sister-in-law, Donna Gregg; Four Grandsons, Alex Manner, Sean Manner, Joshua Gregg, Roy Goodhart; Three Granddaughters, Heather Crane, Megee Miller (Scott), Shelbie Kirkendoll.
He was preceded in death by his parents Leslie and Anna Mae, his wife Alona, two Brothers, Ed Gregg, Darrell Gregg; and his sister, Helen McCloud; .
Harold graduated from Hannibal high school, and honorably served his country in the Army.
Professionally Harold worked fabricating Eye Glasses.
Harold was a member of the First Methodist church in Hannibal.
Harold was always present. When anyone had a project or needed help he was there without needing to be asked. He was a jack of all trades able to work on just about anything. He enjoyed working with wood, and being with people. He liked to go fishing, and was an ardent cook, and loved to watch sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals. Harold was a true family man and loved his family dearly.
Pallbearers will be: Roy Goodhart, Scott Miller, Curtis Miller, Recce Crane, Chuck Klein, Greg Keim
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Harold’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.