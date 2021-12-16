Harold K Mildenstein, age 86 of Parker, CO, passed away at home on December 1, 2021. He was born on June 26, 1935, in Griggsville, IL, to parents Harold Nicholas Mildenstein and Mary Elizabeth Kane.
Harold was raised in Hannibal, Missouri. He was a lifelong Mark Twain enthusiast and collector of his works. He loved to quote his humor and quips to the delight of his family, colleagues, and friends.
“Mid” as he was called graduated from McCooey Catholic High School in Hannibal. He was very active in school being both President of his class, attending Boys State, and lettering in football and basketball.
Harold attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and graduated with a business degree before entering the US Army. Harold served in the US Army in an intelligence role in Germany, where he met his first wife, Irene. They moved back to the United States and parented three children: Christopher, David, and Elizabeth.
Harold worked for Matthew Bender and LexisNexis (legal Publishing) from 1980 to 2005. Among various roles, he was the Director of Sales for the Western US. He enjoyed training new representatives and was one of the few who maintained a territory of his own. A mentor and coach, he was respected by his reports, and the attorneys he served as clients.
Harold is survived by his wife, Tatiana, his daughter, Elizabeth, a son, David, a sister, Sherry (Glenn), and his stepchildren, Julia and Yevgeniy and grandchildren, Isabelle, Grisha, Anya and Dima. Harold was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Robert, his son, Christopher, and his youngest son, Nicholas.
Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, December 7 at Ave Maria Catholic Church, Parker, CO, followed by a luncheon and graveside service at Parker Cemetery, Parker, CO.
Three words that sum up his life: His Humor, Generosity, and Kindness.
