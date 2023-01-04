Harold Elzea Jr.

Harold "Dean" Elzea Jr., 59, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:27 PM, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will follow at Flint Hill Cemetery in Rural New London, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Dean's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Monday, January 9, 2023, at the funeral home.
Dean was born August 1, 1963, in Hannibal, MO to Harold D. Elzea Sr. and Patricia Black Elzea.
Survivors include his longtime companion, Wanda Chestnutt; two daughters, Melissa Chestnutt and Nicole Chestnutt; four brothers, Teddy Elzea (Becky) of Hannibal, MO, Jason Elzea of Hannibal, MO, Roland Johnson of Quincy, IL, and Roldan Johnson of Quincy, IL; four sisters, Deana Scott of Bellview, IL, Paula Richmond of Jefferson City, MO, Terry Elzea of Quincy, IL, and Alberta Johnson of Quincy, IL; eight grandchildren, Braden Chestnutt, Kaylee Chestnutt, Trinity Rickey, Gavin Rickey, Colton Horstmeyer, Isabella Bergheger, Quinton Bergheger, and Destiny Bergheger; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Dean was preceded in death by his parents, and one nephew, Kamar Raspberry.
Professionally, Dean was a self-employed contractor.
Away from work, Dean enjoyed watching the Andy Griffith Show and listening to Elvis. Dean was an avid sports fan, who loved the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bulls, and St. Louis Cardinals. Above all, Dean loved and cherished his time spent with is family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Joe Elzea Jr., Bobby Elzea, Joe Elzea III, Landon Elzea, George Chestnutt, Brandon Chestnutt, Archie Howard, Mark Elzea, and Jason McCloud.
Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Horstmeyer, Braden Chestnutt, Quinlin Bergheger, and Mike Elzea.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.