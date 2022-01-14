Harold D. Waelder

Harold Dean Waelder, 81, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 10:56 AM, Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, January 20, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial with full military rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Harold's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Harold was born November 19, 1940, in Hannibal, MO to Eugene W. Waelder and Julia Ann Haworth Waelder.
He was married to Janet S. Nesbitt on July 10, 1965, in O'Fallon, MO. She preceded him in death on October 7, 2011.
Other survivors include three children, David L. Waelder (Kim) of New London, MO, Lisa D. Lage (Jason) of Hannibal, MO, and Harold D. "Deanie" Waleder, II, (Krista) of Hannibal, MO, one daughter in law, Carolyn Waelder of Palmyra, MO, one brother, Kenny Waelder (Pat) of Hannibal, MO and two sisters, Mary "Fonnie" Fletcher (Tom) of Hannibal, MO and Norman Perkins of Hannibal, MO and one sister in law, Betty Waelder of Quincy, IL.
He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, Joshua Waelder (Beth), Jannell Abbott (Dan), Jeremiah Waelder (Wendy), Jacob Waelder (Melissa), Noelle Waelder, Clayton Waelder (Kristal), Jacoby Lefort, Wyatt Waelder, Hayden Rice,Willa Waelder and Kaitlyn Lage, 16 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, one son, Alan R. Waelder, four sisters, Betty Waelder, Joanne Power, Marilyn Hammock, Carolyn Waelder and two brothers, Eugene Waelder, Jr. and Jack Edward Waelder.
Harold was graduate of Hannibal High School Class of 1958.
He was a United States Army Veteran.
Harold previously worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad and later at American Cyanamid, where he retired in 2000.
A true outdoorsman, Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing and taking care of his horses. A catfish connoisseur, Harold liked to sample catfish at every restaurant. Harold was a history buff and an avid reader of World War II. He coached the Southside Christian Church Girls' softball team in the early 80's and also helped coach his children's sports.
He was a member of the Old Threshers Club and the Lone Wolf Motor Club and the Missouri Draft Horse and Mule Association.
He attended Southside Christian Church and later attended Clover Road Christian Church.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Waelder, Dan Abbott, Jannell Abbott, Jeremiah Waelder, Jacob Waelder, Noelle Waelder, Clayton Waelder, Jacoby Lefort,
Wyatt Waelder, Hayden Rice, and Willa Waelder.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
