Harold C. Norman, 92, of Hannibal, Missouri passed away at 11:12 AM Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at his home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Linda Spaun and Rev. Stacie Williams will officiate.
Burial with full military honors will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at the funeral home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Harold was born August 17, 1929, in Hannibal, Missouri to Rixie C. Norman and Ona Lee Dowell Norman.
He was married to Mary J. Scheiner Norman on October 23, 1949, in Hannibal, Missouri. She survives.
Other survivors include his five children, Lucinda Scott (Charles) of Red Bud, Illinois; John C. Norman (Linda) of Kinderhook, Illinois; Donald O. Norman (Sherry) of Quincy, Illinois; Vaughn A. Norman (Kathy) of Hannibal, Missouri; and Christi F. Neil (Mark) of New London, Missouri; 12 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Richard S. Norman.
Harold owned and operated Norman’s Service Station. He operated the service station at various locations in Hannibal over the years, first working at the station with his father.
Harold was a longtime member of Arch United Methodist Church where he was very involved. Harold loved being active with the church where he served on boards and would lend a helping hand whenever he got the chance. Harold was a simple man who enjoyed reading the daily newspaper and taking in the sites of the Mississippi River, where he would sit at the riverfront and watch the trains and the big riverboats that visited. Harold also enjoyed camping with his family. Most of all Harold cherished his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Terry Willis, Jeff Pargeon, John Norman, Vaughn Norman, Ryan Carter, and Gene Stewart.
Memorial contributions may be made to Community Loving Care Hospice or to the Arch United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.