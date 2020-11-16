Hardin L. Haines

Hardin Lewis Haines, 92 of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 6:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, Mo.
Graveside services with full military honors will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, Mo.
There will be no visitation.
The family is being served by the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, Mo.
Hardin was born on Aug. 29, 1928 in Hannibal, Mo., to Harold Hardin and Leona Mae LeFever Haines.
He was married on Feb. 26, 1955 to Norma Jean Ketterer at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal, Mo. She survives. Hardin and Norma Jean enjoyed over 65 years of marriage together.
Other survivors include two sons, Steven Hardin Haines (Sharon) of Raytown, Mo., and Mark Gregory Haines of Hannibal, Mo.; one sister, Judith Ann Weiler (Erwin) of Jeffersonville, Ind.; two grandchildren, Christopher Hardin Haines and Emily Edgar (Andrew); and several nieces and nephews.
Hardin was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Betty Ellyson and Mary Lou Callicott.
Hardin served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
After his time in the service Hardin returned to Hannibal where he purchased the Mahoney Cigar Store and operated it for several years before joining the staff at Standard Printing in Hannibal, Mo., where he worked for over 20 years. Prior to Standard Printing’s close, Hardin took a position with Jost-Keifer Company in Quincy, Ill., where worked in the bindery department until his retirement.
In his free time Hardin loved the game of golf and as youngster would visit his father who worked at the Hannibal Country Club. This is where Hardin first learned the game. Hardin would continue to play the sport for the next 75 years whenever he could. He especially loved to play Thursday morning at the Hannibal American Legion Course in the Old G.O.A.T.S. League there. Hardin also enjoyed working in his yard, riding bicycles in his younger years, refinishing antique furniture and watching sports. Hardin especially enjoyed college sports with the Missouri Tigers being one of his favorite teams.
Hardin was a long-time member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church where he was the oldest living member.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.