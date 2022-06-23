H. Dale Sims, 93, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 3:00 AM Thursday, June 23, 2022, at his home.
Private funeral services will be held at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Pastor Jack Emmite will officiate.
Private Burial will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal, MO.
Dale was born January 12, 1929, in Hannibal, MO to DeForrest L. Sims, Sr. and Jane Herrington Sims.
He was married to Jean Dryden on June 21, 1949 at Southside Christian Church in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are four children: Bruce C. Sims of Hannibal, MO, Alan Dale Sims (Susan) of Hannibal, MO, Dale Ann Waters (Robert) of Payson, IL, and Brent H. Sims (Tina L.) of Hannibal, MO; one sister, Kathleen Wegehoft of Hannibal, MO; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Roydon Sims and DeForrest Sims, Jr.; and one sister, Shirley Brown.
From a young age Dale worked on the family fruit farm at Sims Fruit and Nursery Farm. It was here that Dale developed his dedicated work ethic and also his love of growing. He enjoyed raising fruit trees throughout his life along with his strawberry patch near his home later in life. From the farm, Dale joined the C.B. & Q. Railroad when they still operated steam engines and he later stayed on with the Burlington Northern Railroad for 40 years, retiring as a brakeman. Dale did not stay retired for long as he continued to work as a caretaker for many years along side his son, Bruce at Mount Olivet Cemetery, where he enjoyed mowing the grass.
Dale was a humble, genuine man and a man of integrity. He was always putting others first. Usually with a hoe in hand, Dale enjoyed yard work and gardening. Swinging on his porch swing, whistling at the barn swallows and catching an episode of Gunsmoke on TV were a few of Dale’s favorites. Catching up on the news and current events, strumming his guitar and listening to old time country music were also activities that Dale took pleasure in. Dale’s family however was his greatest joy. He simply enjoyed the moments he shared with his family and friends the most.
Dale was a longtime member at Antioch Baptist Church, where he was baptized at age nine. In 1959, he was ordained as a deacon. Over the years many of Dale’s brothers and sisters in Christ at Antioch Baptist Church have been an invaluable support group for Dale.
Pallbearers will be Bruce C. Sims, Alan Dale Sims, Brent H. Sims, Gregg Sims, Paul Waters and Robert Waters.
Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
