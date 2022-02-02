Greyson Robert-Allen Ledbetter, infant son of Robert Ledbetter and Madison Sheffler, was born sleeping at 3:36 am Friday, January 21, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.
Greyson was born January 21, 2022, in Quincy, IL to Robert J. Ledbetter and Madison K. Sheffler.
Survivors include his parents; two sisters, Mila Azotea and Scarlett Anderson; grandparents, Troy & Lori Sheffler and Robert Ledbetter; several aunts and uncles, Landon Stice, Marley Hagen (Gage), Julie Gruenloh (Landen), and Basil Failor; and numerous cousins.
Greyson was preceded in death by his grandmother, Kelly Ledbetter.
Online condolences may be shared at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
