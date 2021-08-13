Palmyra, Mo. Gregory W. Peters Aug 13, 2021 21 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gregory W. Peters, 62, of Palmyra, died Aug. 12, 2021 at his home. Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Palmyra Funeral Chapel Gregory W. Peters Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Center man dies in Ralls County crash Jellystone Park and Blackjack Marina open after storm repairs Accidental cash donation found at Goodwill Edward V. Bremmer Christy F. Misner Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView