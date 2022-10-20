Gregory S. Kelso

Gregory Scott Kelso, age 61, of Maryland Heights, MO passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home.
The family will host a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Gregory Scott Kelso, age 61, of Maryland Heights, MO passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at his home.
The family will host a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Gregory was born on September 28, 1961, in Hannibal, Missouri the son of Frank and Mary (Meyer) Kelso.
Survivors include his sister, Sally Bull of Hannibal, MO; brother, Mark Kelso (Teri) of Dallas/Fortworth, TX and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Nancy Honey.
Greg graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1980 and went on to further his education at the University of Missouri, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Advertising.
Greg's favorite pastime was working out at the Maryland Heights gym. He was known to be a history buff with a special interest in European history.
He was quite musical and loved singing. Spending time at the Missouri Botanical Gardens was always a pleasure to him and he also was thrilled at the chance to see performances at the Fox Theatre.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family on Greg's memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.