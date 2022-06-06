Gregory A. Northcutt

It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of retired USAF Lieutenant Colonel Gregory Alan Northcutt on Tuesday, May 31st.
Adored father of Katherine “Kaite” Northcutt Flamm (husband Jason) and Andrew “Andy” Gregory Northcutt (wife Cara). Loved brother of Jeff Northcutt & Bruce Northcutt (aka 3 amigos). Devoted husband to Linn Ginsler Northcutt. Wise grandfather “Papa G” of Avery and Emma Northcutt and A.J. and Tate Flamm. who all experienced “got your nose” at one point in their lives with Greg. Uncle to many. Former spouse of Judie Northcutt. Proud son of Norma Jean (nee Fry) Northcutt and predeceased Warren Northcutt.
Born August 24, 1950, to Norma Jean and Warren Northcutt in Fort Riley, KS. Greg and his family moved to Hannibal, Missouri where we later graduated from Hannibal High School in 1968. A proud MIZ – ZOU Tiger, Greg graduated from the University of Missouri in 1972 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and later went on to flight school in Laredo, TX to follow his dreams of becoming a pilot.
Greg traveled the world as a highly regarded US Air Force pilot with assignments at bases around the world including Travis (CA), Vance (OK), Rhein-Main (Germany), Wright – Patterson (OH), Andrews (MD) and finally at Scott (IL) where he retired from the military in 1996. During his storied service, he earned the honor of flying President George H.W. Bush, first lady Barbara Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle as well as the Reagans among many other prominent Americans. Greg co-piloted one of the two C-9 Nightingale aircrafts that transported the 52 hostages out of Iran in 1981.
A die-hard St. Louis cardinals baseball fan, he chose Rip Repulski as his favorite player because his brother Bruce already chose Stan Musial. Greg loved reading and riding his bike as well as watching any crime shows and old westerns. He was also a big fan of Duke basketball and Coach K.
Greg enjoyed a good corny “dad” joke. He lived his life with the highest integrity, always doing what was right over what was the easiest or took the least amount of time. While Greg will be remembered for so many of his accomplishments, his most treasured role in life was that of a provider – from words of wisdom, to witty punchlines to providing the best life for his family. He always put everyone’s needs before his own.
After USAF retirement, Greg headed up the Metrolink project in St. Louis, MO and later, in a similar mass transit role, for Triangle Transit in Raleigh, NC until he retired in 2016. In his later years he enjoyed traveling with his wife Linn as well as their daily routine of a cup of coffee and conversation out on the back porch.
Greg is soaring once again, up above us all, with forever wings and a watchful eye over his loved ones.
Memorial service, Saturday, June 18, 2022, 12:00 PM at James O’Donnell Funeral Home, 302 S Fifth St., Hannibal, MO 63401, followed by a reception that includes storytelling and Greg’s favorite dessert – apple pie - at 1:30p.m. at the American Legion, 3819 Hwy MM, Hannibal, MO 63401. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following charitable organizations: Disabled American Veterans (dav.org) or Honor Flight Network (www.honorflight.org/donations.html)
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
