Gregory A. Branham

Gregory Alan Branham, 65, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 9:27 AM, Monday, May 3, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM, Friday, May 7, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Gregory's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services, Friday at the funeral home.
Gregory was born August 18, 1955, in Hannibal, MO to James B. Branham and Uldean Fuqua Branham.
Survivors include his mother Uldean Branham, one son, Alex Kaylor (Heather) of Boone, Iowa, one brother, James Branham (Tammy) of Hull, IL, 1 sister, Jackie Davison (Rick) of San Jose, CA and one step-sister Debbie Gore (Barb). He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Nikki Otto (Austin), Jenna Wombles, Kyle Branham (Julia) and Ashleigh Bittle (Brandon).
Gregory was preceded in death by his father, and his grandparents, Levi and Bessie Fuqua and Roy and Thelma Brown.
Gregory previously worked as a construction laborer, helping with the construction of the Clarence Cannon Dam.
In his free time Gregory enjoyed doing woodworking, working on cars and taking things apart. Gregory also liked listening to classic rock music.
He attended Fifth Street Baptist Church in Hannibal MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hillside Manor or Shiloh Christian Children's Ranch.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Branham, Austin Otto, Brennon Otto, Kevin Lionberger, Ryan Lionberger and John Shively.
Honorary pallbearer will be Page Wombles, Brianna Wombles, Brandt Otto, Rayna Otto and Levi Bittle.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.