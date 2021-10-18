Greg Mack, 63 of Perry, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO passed away October 17, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Arrangements are pending with the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
