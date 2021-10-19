Greg Mack, 63 of Perry, MO, formerly of Hannibal, MO passed away at 7:17 PM Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Center Baptist Church in Center, MO. Pastor Dan Peters and Pastor Michael Neff will officiate.
For those unable to attend in person the Memorial Service will be available to watch via livestream on Greg’s tribute page at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home website at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com The service will stream live beginning just before 2 PM on Saturday.
Friends and Family are invited to Greg’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, October 22, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home of Hannibal, MO.
Greg was born on January 31, 1958, in Hannibal, MO to David S. and Erma Epperson Mack.
He was married to Cheryl Wisdom on October 25, 1980 in Hannibal, MO at the First Assembly of God Church. She survives.
Other survivors include his mother, Erma Mack of Hannibal, MO; four children: Erin Mack-Moss (Josh) of Perry, MO, Jonathon Mack (Sherry) of Liberty, MO, Daniel Mack (Kristen) of Sioux Falls, SD and Ethan Mack (Courtney) of Perry, MO; four grandchildren: Katelyn, Vanessa, Alayna and Macon Mack; one brother, Kyle Mack (Greta) of Hannibal, MO, two sisters: Stacey Mudd (Scott Meyer) of Hannibal, MO and Deana Mills (Mark) of Zachary, LA; mother-in-law, Belva Wisdom of Center, MO and two brothers-in-law: Bruce Wisdom (Carol) of Center, MO and Randy Wisdom (Karen) of Center, MO. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Greg was preceded in death by his father and his father-in-law, Glenwood Wisdom, his grandparents, E.G. and Zella Epperson and Russell and Bridgette “Dee Dee” Mack.
Greg was currently working at Hannibal Carbide Tool, where he was a machinist. Previously Greg had worked at Printex, A T & T and at the brick plant in Farber, MO.
A graduate of the class of 1976 at Hannibal High School, Greg was a member of the Pirate Football Team. He later attended the Jimmy Swaggart Bible College.
Away from work, Greg always looked forward to the moments he could share with his family, grandchildren, and friends. A true “mountain man” at heart Greg loved the outdoors and traveling out west, with trips to Colorado, South Dakota and Yellowstone National Park being a few of his favorites. An avid reader, Greg would read about anything that interested him at the time. Histories and westerns were always favorites, especially selections by Louis L ’Amour and the Lonesome Dove series. Simply enjoying the outdoors were calming moments for Greg, whether relaxing on his deck at home or mowing the grass on his property. A collector, Greg took pleasure in adding to his gun collection and other interests ranging from “Wizard of Oz” collectibles to Hot Wheels cars to baseball and football cards. The Kansas City Chiefs and LSU Tigers were Greg’s football teams to watch. A talented griller, Greg, loved his bacon and eggs on the griddle, hot wings, smashed burgers, Zapp’s potato chips and anything peach. Most of all Greg’s most cherished times were those that he shared with family. Greg will be truly missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Greg was a Christian by faith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Brink, Randy Park, Richard Renner, Lynn Hodges, Tony Green, Mark Epperson and Greg’s nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Perry First Responders, Center Baptist Church, Tabernacle of Praise Church, and the Big Heart Orphanage.
Online condolences may be mad and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com
