Grant C Hess, 90, of Palmyra, passed away at 6:15 pm Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Wednesday August 25, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra. Burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Grant's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday August 24, 2021, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, MO. Rosary to follow at 7:00 pm with Deacon Bob Leake.
Grant was born May 18, 1931, to Edward "Ed" and Nellie Jahn Hess. He was married to Joyce Gottman on January 9, 1952, in Palmyra, MO. She survives.
Survivors include his loving wife of 69 years, Joyce Hess of Palmyra, MO, 4 children Edward Hess (Pam) of Palmyra, MO, Terry Herren (John) of Harrison, NE., John Hess (Jacqulyn) of Palmyra, Peggy Meyers (Eddie Dean) of Palmyra, MO; grandchildren Zack Hess (Alana), Emily Hess (Bill), Mackenzy Hess, Brooke Herren, Quinn Herron, Raine Herren, Stacey Snodgrass, Betsey Powell ( Bill), Hannah Hultz (Chris), Corey White (Soph), Charlie White (Jen), Clayton White (Amanda), Lindsay Catalano (Nick), Whitney Meyers, Grant Meyers (Shaleigh); 33 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Grant was preceded in death by his Parents, 3 sisters Cleo Dooley, Hazel Lombardo, and Joyce Kemp and granddaughter Kasey Hess.
Grant joined the United States Marine Corp and served his country during the Korean Conflict.
Grant was a man who loved all things carpentry. At 17 years old he helped his dad build a house and continued in the trade for the rest of his life. He enjoyed spending leisure time fishing in local fishing holes. Above all, Grant was a family man who dearly loved spending time with his friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Corey White, Charlie White, Clayton White, Grant Meyers, Zack Hess, Mackenzy Hess, and Bill Tournear.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Community Loving Care Hospice.
