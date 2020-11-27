Grace Forshee, 84, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed at 6:51 PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL with her daughter present.
There will be no services at this time
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO upon request of Grace Forshee.
Grace was born October 3, 1936, in Long Beach, CA to Martin Daniel Essig and Ruth Warnock Essig.
She was married to Donnie Forshee on November 17, 1962 at Southside Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO. He is determined to continue life.
Grace fostered many as her own and the number is endless to the amount of children that she has raised and adored. Grace has 4 siblings, Joe & Connie Essig, David & Lynn Essig, Karen Hardy, and Betty Jeanne Handyside.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents and 3 siblings; Lollie Lehenbauer, Danny Essig, Jr., and Donnie Essig.
Grace’s home was the place to go for safety, a loving environment, and a hot meal of soul food. Grace enjoyed cooking, but not as much as she adored the happiness her food brought other’s. She was famous for her cinnamon rolls and spicy and sweet salsa. She was always up to date on the latest with the celebrities and some of her favorite shows were “Dancing with the Stars” and “Ellen Degeneres”. Grace thoroughly enjoyed music and you could catch her singing songs from her favorites, like Barbara Streisand, Frank Sinatra, and Nat King Cole.
Grace was known as many things to many people and words, paragraphs, or a series of novels could not explain how great of a person she was. However, she took the title as the “Mother of Many”. Grace took many in as her own and loved everyone with purity even when they did wrong. Her love towards others will be carried on by her family in memory of her.
Memorial contributions may be made to S&S Wellness Life Coaching, LLC.