Gloria “Jane” Miller, 83, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 6:16 a.m. Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Private Graveside Services will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Jane’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
If you plan on attending the visitation please wear a mask and practice all CO-VID 19 physical distancing guidelines.
Jane was born November 23, 1937, in Hannibal, MO to Nathan Holman and Clarabelle Williams.
She was married to Joe L. Miller on October 19, 1956 in Hannibal, MO. He survives.
Other survivors include her 5 children, Kendall Elder (Larry) of Peoria, IL, Jill Wilson (Daniel) of High Ridge, MO, Michael Miller of Hannibal, MO, Shonda Cook (Vincent) of Swansea, IL, Lisa Miller of Wildwood, MO; one sister, Adrienne Hayes of Hannibal MO; and one daughter in law, Bridget Miller of Quincy, IL. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Jeffrey Lynn Miller; and six sisters, Clara, Montez, Mona, Ralla, Kayla and Betty.
A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Jane took great pleasure in raising her family. She also enjoyed working at Head Start in Hannibal for many years.
A wonderful cook and baker, Jane always treated her family with her creations in the kitchen. She also liked to watch cooking shows and try new recipes often. Reading her Bible, car rides with her husband Joe to visit the Hannibal riverfront or simply visiting her family were always memorable times for Jane. The Christmas season was also a special time for Jane that she looked forward to each year. Most of all Jane simply cherished the moments she shared with her family and friends.
Jane was a long-time member of both Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church and Willow Street Christian Church in Hannibal, MO.
Memorial contributions may be made to Willow Street Christian Church.
