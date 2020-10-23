Gloria A. Gibbons, 82, of New London, Mo., passed away at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Mr. Dustin Michael Gibbons will officiate. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo.
Friends and family are invited to Gloria’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the funeral home.
Gloria was born Jan. 10, 1938, in Hannibal, Mo., to Roy Dillman and Florence Leonard Dillman.
Gloria was married to Robert Eugene Gibbons on May 29, 1956, in Fort Smith, Ark. He preceded her in death on June 24, 2009.
Survivors include two sons, James Michael Gibbons (Brenda) of New London, Mo., and Richard E. Gibbons of New London, Mo.; six sisters-in-law, Sandy Dillman, Darlene Jennings (Delmer), Mildred Motley, Mary Lou Gibbons (Tommy), Josie McNabb and Gertrude Hall; eight grandchildren, James Robert Gibbons (April), Amy Hutchinson (Roger), April Gibbons (David), Dustin Michael Gibbons (Laura), Autumn Gibbons (Mike), Devin Gibbons, Tiffany Werther (Cody), and Kendra Gibbons; 17 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; five brothers, Vernon Dillman (Mildred), Chester Dillman, Melvin Dillman (Wilma), Bobby Lee Dillman and Donald Dillman; and two sisters, Betty Keim and Nettie Weiss.
Professionally, Gloria previously worked for Cerf Brothers, from which she retired. In her retirement, she operated More Than Flowers in New London, Mo., with her husband Robert.
Gloria was very talented in flower arranging and cake decorating. An avid collector, Gloria enjoyed collecting Beanie Babies, Avon perfume bottles, and fancy whiskey bottles. Gardening, reading Louis L’Amour westerns, playing the card game “Pitch,” and tuning in to the Perry Mason show were a few of Gloria’s favorites. Gloria was a wonderful cook and made some of the most delicious meatloaf and homemade spaghetti sauce. Most of all, Gloria enjoyed the time she got to spend with friends and family.
Gloria was a Christian by faith.
Pallbearers will be James Robert Gibbons, Devin Gibbons, Darrell Dillman, Ronnie Irick, Justin Smith and Mike Reeves.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House.
