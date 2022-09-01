Glennadine F. (McGinley) Henderson, died peacefully at the age of 98 years old in Jefferson City, Mo. on Aug. 31, 2022. A private graveside service will be held at the Grand View Burial Park, in Hannibal, Mo., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. Rev. Jason Young will officiate.
She was born to Merl and Cecil (Haley) McGinley on June 2, 1924, in Quincy, Ill. She was married to Leigh Slates in April of 1943, and he preceded her in death on April of 1945 in a flight over Germany during the last days of World War II. On November 2, 1946, she was married to Lawrence Henderson who died on May 8, 1987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.