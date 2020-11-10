Philadelphia, Mo. Glenn E. Lee Nov 10, 2020 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Glenn Ellsworth Lee, 91, of Philadelphia, Mo., died Nov. 10, 2020 at Monroe City Manor Nursing Home in Monroe City, Mo. James O’Donnell Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Monroe City Mo. Glenn Ellsworth Lee Nursing Home James O'donnell Funeral Home Philadelphia Recommended for you Trending Now Hannibal baker in running for title of 'Greatest Baker' Council gives businesswoman 'second chance' Daniel T. Dyke Daniel T. Dyke Ashley Dawn Myers Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView