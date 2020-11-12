Glenn E. Lee, 91, of Philadelphia, MO, formerly of rural Hannibal, MO, passed away at 1:02PM, November 10, 2020 at Monroe City Manor Nursing Home in Monroe City, MO
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Chris Combs will officiate.
Burial with full Military Honors by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Withers Mills, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Glenn’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at the funeral home.
If you plan to attend the visitation or funeral service please wear a mask in accordance with CDC CO-Vid 19 guidelines and practice social distancing.
Glenn was born October 12, 1929, in Quincy, Illinois to William Ellsworth Lee and Nellie Wible Lee.
He was married to Grace Lenora Butler on December 2, 1950 in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on February 26, 2002.
Survivors include 5 children; Glenna D. Long (Nick) of New London, MO, Lawrence “Sonny” Lee (Kathy) of Philadelphia, MO, Linda M. Cook of Nixa, MO, Brenda Thomas (Chris) of New London, MO, and Kerry Lee (Angie) of Monroe City, MO.
He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 4 great great grandchildren, 7 step grandchildren, 6 step great grandchildren and 1 step great great grandchild, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, 3 grandchildren, Laura Anne Lee, Dustin Lee Cook, Stephanie Kay Thomas, 2 sisters, Nina Hadfield and Lillian Pipe, 1 sister-in-law, Gladys Luella Mook and 1 son-in-law, Bill Cook.
Glenn was a United States Marine Corp Veteran. He served his country proudly in the Korean War from 1951-1953.
Professionally Glenn worked as a grain dryer technician, retiring from Quincy Soybean. He previously worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. and also for Uregas, Inc.
Glenn was an outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting for turkey, deer, squirrel, goose, coons and fishing anywhere, especially at South River and Bennett Springs. Watching the St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and old westerns on TV were a few of Glenn’s favorites.
Glenn was also devoted to his longtime companion, his black labrador, Chico. Chico and Glenn had a special bond, he taught Chico to pray before meals and to fetch his cane and other items for him!
A proud grandpa, Glenn loved to watch his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. A talented woodworker, Glenn made anything from fishing nets to picture frames to homemade knives. A former member of the Good Sam’s Club, Glenn and Lenora enjoyed camping together. Glenn also took pleasure in watching local country western music shows and always attended the Old Threshers Reunion in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa. Most of all Glenn cherished the moments he shared with his family and his grandchildren.
He was a member of Providence Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Andy Lee, Josh Lee, Tony Williams, Reggie Madison, Joey Madison, and Diedrik Kuijper.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Jones, Blake Beaston, Bob Wright, Billy Powell and Darren Armour.
Memorial contributions may be made to Providence Cemetery Association.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.