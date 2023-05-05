Glenis "Babe" Rouse, 97, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 1:37 AM, Thursday, May 4, 2023, at his daughter's home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral Services will be at 3:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Chaplain Mark Burkey will officiate.
Burial with full military honors by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Babe's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM, Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the funeral home.
Babe was born November 28, 1925, in Ilasco, MO to Raymond Rouse and Rachel Large Rouse.
Survivors include his two daughters, Sheila Andrusejko of Hannibal, MO, and Lana Link of Hannibal, MO; his sister, Carolyn Hack of Texas; six grandchildren, Keith Miller (Angie), Dustin Miller (Jennifer), Scott Miller (Michelle), Alissa Hobart, Angie Romero, and Nanette Norton; numerous great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
Babe was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Glenna Atkins; son-in-law, Daniel "Buck" Atkins; grandson-in-law, Tracy "Bro" Hobart; one sister; and four brothers.
Babe was a proud member of the United States Navy serving his country during World War II.
Professionally, Babe retired from Continental Cement after working for over 38 years as an electrician.
Babe was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, he rarely missed watching a game. He enjoyed being outdoors fishing on Salt River or the Ree Rig Dam and mushroom hunting. Visits to the Amish store in Emden, sitting around a bonfire, and gardening were a few of Babe's favorites. Babe loved catching up with his friends at the American Legion Hall and hosting fish fry's complete with his famous homemade hush puppies. Above all, Babe loved and cherished his time spent with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Babe’s secret to life was to live everyday like it’s your last and have fun doing it!!
The pallbearers will be Keith Miller, Dustin Miller, Scott Miller, Conner Hobart, Treyton Hobart and Kason Jones.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of Babe’s friends from the Hannibal American Legion Hall Post #55.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Great River Honor Flight.
