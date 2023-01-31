Glen Allen Clark

Glen Allen Clark, age 81, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home. He was born December 19, 1941, in Crane, Missouri, the son of the late Walter and Lydia (Mourning) Clark.

Glen was a 1959 graduate of Hannibal High School, in Hannibal, Missouri. He attended Hannibal-LaGrange College and graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and was a United States Navy Veteran. Glen was the owner/operator of Glen’s Family Pharmacy, in Aurora, Missouri for 21 years. After retiring from owning his own business he worked for Walmart for six years as a pharmacist. He was a founding member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Aurora, Missouri.

