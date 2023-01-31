Glen Allen Clark, age 81, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at his home. He was born December 19, 1941, in Crane, Missouri, the son of the late Walter and Lydia (Mourning) Clark.
Glen was a 1959 graduate of Hannibal High School, in Hannibal, Missouri. He attended Hannibal-LaGrange College and graduated from the University of Missouri-Kansas City and was a United States Navy Veteran. Glen was the owner/operator of Glen’s Family Pharmacy, in Aurora, Missouri for 21 years. After retiring from owning his own business he worked for Walmart for six years as a pharmacist. He was a founding member of the Fellowship Baptist Church in Aurora, Missouri.
On November 23, 1961, he married Brenda Boren, in Hannibal, Missouri.
Glen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Brenda; one daughter, Sonya Williams and her husband, Don, of Aurora, Missouri; three sons, Bob Clark and his wife, Ericka, of Crane, Missouri, Walter Clark and his wife, Dalene, of Mannheim, Germany; and Stephen Clark and his significant other, Starla Kruckman, of Crane, Missouri; two brothers, John Clark and his wife, Gae, of Crane, Missouri and Curtis Clark of Adrian, Missouri; twelve grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nephews.
A funeral service, under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home, in Aurora, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the Fellowship Baptist Church in Aurora. Burial will be scheduled later this week at the Clay Hill Cemetery, south of Aurora. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made payable to the Fellowship Baptist Church Mission Fund, in care of the funeral home.
