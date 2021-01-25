Gilbert Wren Hudson Sr., 85, of Palmyra, passed away at 5:20 am Monday, January 25, 2021 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO.
There will be a private family only visitation at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Saturday January 30, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, MO. Father Matt Flatley and deacon Luke Mahsman will officiate.
The public is invited to the Burial at St. Joseph Cemetery in Palmyra, MO.
Gilbert was born July 1, 1935, in Marion County, MO to Everett C. and Anna Shear Hudson. Gilbert was married to Ruth Louise Bockhold on February 14, 1953 in Palmyra, MO. She preceded him in death on January 26, 2011. They shared 57 wonderful years together.
Survivors include his children Gilbert W. "Bud" (Rosie) Hudson Jr., Cathy (Gary) Williams, Dotty (Joe) McElvain, Ann (Kirk) Bross, Helen (Doug) Chostner, Andy (Kathy Deters) Hudson, Roche (Tammy) Hudson, Carol (Rodney) Miller, and Bill (Kim) Hudson; 24 grandchildren, Ben Hudson, David Hudson, Aaron Hudson, Luke Mahsman, Kassie McLaughlin, Roth McElvain, Katie Green, Sarah Taylor, Chris Chostner, Allison Chostner, Jessica Ellingsworth, Alexis Cunningham, Gretchan Hudson, Holden Hudson, Mason Hudson, Tony Hudson, Samantha Gruenloh, Allaina Hudson, Lance Hudson, Tiffany Hultz, Tom Miller, Trevor Miller, Bridget Hudson, and Hope Hudson, several step grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and 3 more on the way; brothers Kenneth Hudson, Ted (Theresa) Hudson; sisters Alma Johnston, and Marie Thorington; sisters in-law Virginia Hudson, and Janet Hudson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his Parents, wife Ruth L. Hudson, one great grandson Logan Wren Hudson, siblings Arthur, Margaret, Clarence, Urban, Paul, Harold and Herman Hudson.
Gilbert was a lifelong farmer in Marion County. He retired from MODOT after 22 years. He raised registered Quarter Horses for over 50 years, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was especially proud of his grandchildren. Gilbert was a former member of Skyview Saddle Club of Hannibal, and a member of the Registered American Quarter Horse Association.
Gilbert attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Palmyra, MO.
Pallbearers will be David Hudson, Roth McElvain, Chris Chostner, Holden Hudson, Tony Hudson, and Trevor Miller.
Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Donor's Choice.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute viewed at www.LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com.