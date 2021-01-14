Geraldine “Gerry” Hilgenbrinck Foust, 88, of Hannibal, died Jan. 13, 2021, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Mo. James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements.
HANNIBAL, Mo.
Updated: January 14, 2021 @ 9:42 am