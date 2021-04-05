Gerald W. "Jerry" Johnson

Gerald “Jerry” W. Johnson, 65, of Monroe City, passed away at 1:06 AM Sunday, April 4, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO.
The family is being served by James O’ Donnell Life celebration Home in Monroe City, MO.
The family has chosen to hold Gerald’s life celebration at a later date.
Jerry was born July 18, 1955 in Moberly, MO to John C. Johnson Jr. and Jeannie Valrie Bradford Johnson. Together since they were 13 years old and high school sweethearts, Jerry married Bev Gosney on May 8, 1974 in Monroe City, MO.
Survivors include his Wife, Bev Johnson of Monroe City, MO; his son Steven Johnson and wife to be Stephanie Walker Lear of Monroe City, MO; brother Mike (Theresa) Johnson of Moberly, MO; sister Sharon Nichols of Centralia, MO; special friend and former brother in-law Bernie Nichols; 8 grandchildren Xander Johnson, Katelyn Johnson, Chloe Johnson, Kaleb, Kristopher, and Konner Bridgewater, Tanner and Harley Lear; numerous nieces, nephews, great -nieces, and great- nephews.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, his father in-law and his mother in-law, Jim and Barbara Keith.
Jerry spent his career working in the Diecasting industry. He began at The Kuhlman Diecasting Company working holding a variety of positions including Trim Supervisor. He also worked at AB Chance in Centralia, MO, Diemakers, Pace Industries, and Leggett & Platt Incorporated in Monroe City, MO.
A fun- loving guy, Jerry loved to aggravate his wife often, but always cherished their time together. Fishing, playing pool & watching his favorite TV shows were a few of Jerry’s favorites.
Most of all jerry loved his family and friends and the times they shared.
Jerry was Christian by Faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Promiseland Family Church.
Online condolences may be shared, and video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellLifeCelebration.com.