Gerald R. Flowers

Services for Gerald Rodgers Flowers, 85, of Perry, will be at 11 A.M., Thursday, December 30, at Bienhoff Funeral Home in Perry, with Rev. Bob Knight officiating.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Flowers passed away at 12:50 P.M., December 27, 2021, at Noble Health Audrain Community Hospital in Mexico.
He was born January 19, 1936, in Ralls County, the son of Henry Louis and Laura Mabel Gunn Flowers.
Gerald married Virginia Lou Reed Flowers on June 4, 1955, in Hannibal and she preceded him in death on April 25, 2016.
Survivors include one brother; John (Goldie) Flowers of Madisonville, one brother-in-law; Melvin Reed, one sister-in-law; Shelia Flowers, one son; J.R. (April) Flowers of Perry, one daughter; Vickie (Ronnie) Rouse of Perry, five grandchildren; Michele (Shawn) Keil of Perry, Lori (Ryan) Vandercrake of Riverview, FL, Jennifer Rouse of Perry, Katrina (Collin) Trusty of Vandalia, and Chandler Flowers of Perry, four great grandchildren; Jackson and Lincoln Keil of Perry, and Gavin and Ellie Vandercrake of Riverview, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers; Everette, Howard, Russell, Jim (JC), Delbert, and Arnold Flowers, and five sisters; Idell Benn, Frances Hawkinson, Juanita Mahood, Margaret Wise, and Fern Miller.
Gerald was a lifetime area resident and a Christian by faith. He enjoyed farming, working with his cattle, playing pitch, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Keil, Terry Herring, Calvin Brown, Curtis Flowers, Collin Trusty, and Chandler Flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pleasant Grove Cemetery in care of Bienhoff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 427, Perry, MO 63462.
