Gerald F. Miller

Gerald Francis Miller, 97, of Marshall, MO, formerly of New London, MO, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at The Living Center in Marshall, MO.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 , at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Full Military Rites will be handled by Emmett J. Shields American Legion Post #55.
There will be no visitation.
Gerald was born July 31, 1923, in Taylor, MO to Carson Henry and Edna Faye Herman Miller.
He was married to Lucille Jane “Tiny” Stuckey on July 3, 1948 in Hannibal, MO . She preceded him in death Jan 27, 2014.
Other survivors include his daughter, Melody Jane Lutterbie. (Vincent) of Marshall, MO, a grandson Jeremy Campbell (Michelle), 3 great grandchildren, Chloe, Alaina, Noah, 2 step grandchildren, Lindsay Lutterbie, Miles Lutterbie,
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, and 2 brothers, Harold Miller, and Keith (Skeet) Miller, and 1 sister Ruth Miller.
Professionally Gerald working in Union construction, helped build Truman Dam, and enjoyed tinkering with home improvements. Gerald loved making furniture and was a talented craftsman. He enjoyed baseball games especially the Cardinals and Cubs, and Chiefs football.
Like many of his generation, Gerald left school to join the Navy when tensions grew in 1940. Thus, he found himself on the U.S.S. Nevada in Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He was a Seaman I when his ship and so many others were disabled. He and his fellow survivors had a few options, and he chose the submarine service and spent the rest of WW II on the Snapper, the Stingray and the Skipjack as both a Gunner’s Mate and a Torpedoman.
He was Baptist by Faith
Memorial contributions may be made to Emmett J. Shields American League Post 55 .
