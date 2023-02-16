Gerald D. Fohey, 83, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 8:05 AM, Monday, February 13, 2023, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Andrew Kovar will officiate.
Burial with full military honors by Boots-Dickson American Legion Post #174 will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Gerald's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the funeral home.
Gerald was born April 2, 1939, in Palmyra, MO, to Orville R. Fohey and Myranda J. Davis Fohey.
He was happily married for over 61 years to Carol Mooney. They married on August 4, 1961, at Hamilton Air Force Base near San Francisco, CA. She survives.
Other survivors include his three children, Deana Tussing (Jerry), Vicki Fohey, and Terri Knutelski (Jim); six brothers, Charles Fohey (Ethel), Robert Fohey (Marcia), Richard Fohey (Mary Jo), Michael Fohey (Sandy), Steven Fohey (April), and Dennis Fohey (Billie); two sisters, Barbara Rouse and Linda Akerson (Dean); his brother-in-law, Bob Rogers; four grandchildren, Heather, Nicole, Krista, and Myranda; numerous great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Carl E. Fohey (Peggy); and three sisters, Erma Fletcher (Ed), Fern Hawkins (Dick), and Dorothy Rogers.
Gerald served in the United States Air Force from December 1960 to July 1981 from which he retired. His proudest and top accomplishment was being selected over many other applicants to serve on the Presidential Fleet on Air Force One for five years at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
After retiring from the Air Force, Gerald went on to work and later retired from Hannibal Housing Authority.
Gerald was an avid golfer and looked forward to a beautiful day on the golf course. He took pride in helping people make golf clubs and volunteering and mowing the American Legion Golf Course. Gerald enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino to play slots and people watch. Gerald was an avid St. Louis Cardinals Baseball fan and rarely missed watching a game. In his younger years, Gerald enjoyed baking, blackberry cobbler and homemade fudge were a few of his specialties. Most of all, Gerald cherished the time he shared with his family.
Pallbearers will be Robert Fohey, Michael Fohey, Denny Fohey, Richard Fohey, Johnny Fohey and Jim Knutelski
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal American Legion Golf Course.
