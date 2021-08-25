Mr. Gerald Angelo “Gerry” Nicosia, 83, of Foley, MO passed away Sunday afternoon, August 22, 2021 at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal, MO. Born February 4, 1938 in Alton, IL, he was the son of Angelo and Dorothy Sultzman Nicosia. He was united in marriage on July 30, 1964 in Rock Island, IL to Patricia Lou Haley. This union was blessed with four children: Ronald Anthony, Melissa, Michele and Renee. Gerry worked as an assembler for General Motors, retiring in 1991.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Angelo and Dorothy Nicosia; and his son, Ronald “Tony” Nicosia on March 21, 2011.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Pat Nicosia of Foley; and three daughters: Melissa Wolfe and her husband, Dale, of Winfield, MO, Michele Maldnado of Illinois and Renee Hickinbotham of Jefferson County, MO. Gerry also leaves nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great, great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Charity of the Donor's Choice in care of Carter-Ricks Funeral Home, 3838 East Highway 47, P.O. Box 253, Winfield, MO 63389.