Gerald A. Hudelson

Gerald (Jerry) Allen Hudelson, 75, of Hannibal Missouri, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal. Pastor Steve Barker will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will follow in the Grand View Burial Park.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the Grand View Funeral Home.
Jerry was born on May 11, 1947, in Hannibal MO, the son of Claude Hudelson Sr. and Minnie Dixon. His parents preceded him in death.
He is survived by one son, Alex (Tiffany) Hudelson of Hannibal MO; one sister, Marilyn Peer of Hannibal MO; grandchildren, Kadin Hudelson, Weston Hudelson and Brooke Bergman.
He is preceded in death by 12 siblings; brothers Claude Jr. Robert, Kenny, Richard, Don and Darrell; Sisters, Maxine, Norma, Betty, Helen, Carolyn and Mary.
Jerry graduated from Hannibal schools in 1965 and joined the Army in 1966. He earned the rank of specialist and was honorably discharged in 1968. After the Military, Gerald went to work at Continental Cement where he remained for 44 years until retirement in 2010.
Jerry was hard to buy for, from the headaches of buying a gift for to just being stubborn; however, he absolutely adored spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his “grand puppies.” He had a passion for his Jeeps, was known to gamble on the side and enjoyed coffee with the guys at McDonalds and Burger King every morning.
Pallbearers are Shane Hudelson, Brenton Hudelson, Justin Hudelson, Bobby Hudelson, Darin Peer and Tyson Wilburn. Honorary pallbearer is Kadin Hudelson.
Memorials may be made to the NEMO Humane Society in care of Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made the family and video tribute viewed on Gerald’s tribute page at www.grandviewfuneral.com
