Georgia Mae Jones, 63, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 2:52 AM, Friday, August 27, 2021, at her home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Georgia's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the funeral home.
Georgia was born September 24, 1957, in Hannibal, Missouri to Jerry Dale Boggs, Sr and Edna Mae Bates Boggs. She was married to Steve W. Jones on March 3, 1990, in Hannibal, Missouri. He survives.
Other survivors include her 3 children, Bradley Dale Rickey (Lindsay) of Hannibal, Missouri, Gary Gene Rickey of Hannibal, Missouri and Eddie Thomas Jones (Michelle) of Hannibal, Missouri, 1 brother, Henry Steven Campbell (Carolyn) of Quincy, Illinois, 4 sisters, Brenda Gail Boggs (Dusty) of Hannibal, Missouri, Belinda Sue Fawks (Allen) of Hannibal, Missouri, Lila Kay Boggs (Frankie) of Hannibal, Missouri and Tina Marie Eger (Ryan) of Hannibal, Missouri, 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, 1 daughter, Danielle Ann Rickey, 2 sons, Danny Dwayne Rickey and Larry Dean Rickey and 1 brother, Jerry Dale Boggs, Jr.
Professionally, Georgia worked at Ayers Pottery, loving to interact with the public. When not at work, her favorite place to be was with her family, taking pictures and soaking up time with her beloved grandchildren. Relaxing meant a margarita in hand! If she was home, Georgia loved to watch the Golden Girls, Roseanne, Mama's Family, The Andy Griffith Show, Young and the Restless or anything by Tyler Perry. Her favorite dish to cook for her family was homemade biscuits and gravy, which always seemed to warm their souls. Georgia's presence will be incredibly missed by her family, which she cherished more than anything.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tyler Hudson, Collin Branch, Dillon Rickey, Drew Tate, Brandon Jones, Brady Handy, Coby Rickey, Bryson Rickey, Kason Jones, Kylie Rickey and Gretchen Niemeyer.
