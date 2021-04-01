Georgia A. Sullivan

Georgia Anne Sullivan, 55, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:43 PM, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM, Monday, April 5, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
There will be no visitation.
Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home.
Georgia was born August 22, 1965, in Hannibal, MO to Anthony Sullivan, Sr. and Dora Purvis Sullivan.
Survivors include 2 daughters, Danyell Burse of Hannibal, MO and Ashley Clayton of Louisiana, MO, and 1 sister, Virginia Smith (Jason) of Quincy, Illinois. She is also survived grandchildren, Andrea Clayton, Timothy Clayton, Christopher Clayton, Callie Clayton, Alexis Chatman and Serenity Chatman; and also special family, Jessica Sullivan, and George and Kelly Sullivan.
Georgia was preceded in death by her parents and 1 brother, Anthony Sullivan, Jr.
Georgia was a graduate of Monroe City High School.
Professionally she worked as a certified nurse's assistant at area health care facilities.
Georgia enjoyed crocheting, sewing and playing cards, especially "Spades". She also loved being outside. Most of all Georgia enjoyed the time she could spend with her family.
Georgia was a Christian by faith.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.