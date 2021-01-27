George W. "Duke" Palmer

George Wesley “Duke” Palmer, 72, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 7:10 AM, Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
A Memorial Service with full military Rites by Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post # 55 will be held at 7:00 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Jamey Dyke will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Duke’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Friday, January 29, 2021 at the funeral home.
Duke was born November 15, 1948, in Hannibal, MO to Melvis G. Palmer and Lilly Mae Wilkerson Palmer.
He was married to Ruby Salyer on November 5, 1988 in Hannibal, MO. She survives.
Other survivors 1 daughter, Brenda Sue Palmer of Hannibal, MO, 3 step sons, Christopher Harlow (Jessica) of Monroe City, MO, Michael Harlow (Kelsey) of Hannibal, MO, and Troy Culp of Hannibal, MO, 1 brother, Jimmy Palmer (Casey) of Hannibal, MO, and 1 sister, Shirley Fountain of Hannibal, MO. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Wesley James Harlow, Luke Christopher Harlow, Remington Grace Harlow and William Michael Harlow and numerous nieces and nephews.
Duke is preceded in death by his parents and 1 son, Melvis Glenn Palmer, 1 sister, Glenna Miller and 1 brother in law, Darrell Miller.
Duke served his country proudly during the Vietnam War in the United States Army.
Years later in 2003 Duke received two awards for his heroic efforts in helping to rescue stranded boaters on the Mississippi River near Lock and Dam 24. Duke was awarded the Civilian Award for Humanitarian Service by the Department of the Army and he also was given the Public Service Commendation Award by United States Coast Guard and the Department of Homeland Security.
Professionally Duke worked as a union laborer for over 35 years for Labor Local #424.
Duke enjoyed deer hunting, and fishing on the Mississippi River and at Mark Twain Lake. Playing cards and having coffee at Jack’s Marine were some of Duke’s favorites. Watching the news and keeping up with the weather were also important to Duke. Most of all Duke loved spending time with his family especially his grandkids.
Duke was a Baptist by faith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Palmer, Steve Dudding, Mike Arnett, Jack Greathouse, Jimmy Darnell, and John Stovall.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com