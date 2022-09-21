George Hinch

George "Paytie" Hinch, age 73, of Frankford, MO passed away at 10:05 pm Monday, September 19, 2022, at his daughter's residence.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, September 23, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel. Bro. Jim Miller will officiate. Burial with full military honors provided by the Emmette J. Shields American Legion Post #55 will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Frankford, MO.
Visitation celebrating Paytie's life will be held 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday September 22, 2022, at the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Paytie was born on June 19, 1949, in Stanford, KY, the son of George and Nancy (Gooch) Hinch.
He was united in marriage to Debra Sue Jennings on January 24, 1974, in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on May 31, 2020.
Survivors include his son, Payton Hinch (Lacy) of Vandalia, MO; two daughters, Dinah Hinch (David Buchanan) of Frankford, MO and Terri Hinch (Tommy Wommack) of Silex, MO, grandchildren; Payton Windland, Waylon Windland (Kerry Schmidt), Cameron Windland (Alex Clark), Payslee Hinch and Quint Hinch.
Also surviving are his two sisters, Shirley Johnson (Dwayne) of Hannibal, MO and Teddie Cook (Ernie) of Hannibal, MO; brother-in-law, Gordon Farabee of Hannibal, MO and sister-in-law, Sharon Allen of Bowling Green, MO.
In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Hinch was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Hinch and sister, LeNora Swan Farabee.
Paytie graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1967 and went on to honorably serve his country in the Army during the Vietnam Era. He was honored to be a part of Mission 46 of the Great River Honor Flight on April 14, 2018.
Paytie worked in Maintenance for Wolverine in Hannibal and later as a Service Manager for the Terry Fisher Super Store. He was also an ordained minister and retired from the Frankford Worship Center in 2021.
Paytie had many hobbies that kept him busy. Some of them include tinkering on cars, racing as stock car #23, team roping and watching the St. Louis Cardinals. He had great fun playing on the Wii bowling with his family and was also a very competitive bowler himself and enjoyed slow pitch softball. It brought Paytie great joy to sing with his wife and lead a music ministry at area nursing homes. The Jennings Opry House was also a favorite place for Paytie to be a part of. He was known as "Pain" the comedian at the Opry House. Paytie's biggest joy was his family. He had a tight bond with his children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces and nephews and he cherished every moment with them.
George was a member of the Frankford Worship Center.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Windland, Waylon Windland, Dave Buchanan, Tommy Wommack, Greg Ellis, Mike Culwell and Gary Hayes.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Ernie Cook, Gordon Farabee, Dwayne Johnson, Wayne Weldy, Danny George, Payton Windland, Payslee Hinch and Quint Hinch.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Great River Honor Flight, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
