George E. Reynolds

George Elmer Reynolds, 81, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 10:50 PM, Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Clarence Care Center in Clarence, MO.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Rev. Tim Goodman will officiate.
Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to George 's visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
George was born October 28, 1940, in Holliday, MO to Elmer Joseph Reynolds and Eva Maye Daughenbaugh Reynolds.
He was married to Connie Marie Collins on August 25, 1962, in Hannibal, MO. She preceded him in death on June 14, 2011.
Survivors include his five children, Joseph Reynolds of Hannibal, MO, Tim Reynolds (Becky) of Hannibal, MO, George Lee Reynolds of Hannibal, MO, Eddie Reynolds (Racquel) of New London, MO, and Linda Reiter of Hannibal, MO; two sisters, Wilma Luther of Colorado Springs, CO, and Dorothy Carter of Madison, MO; brother-in-law, Jerry Collins (Molly) of Hannibal, MO; sisters-in-law, Martha Hill (Ken) of Pittsfield, IL, Janet Lyndi of Pittsfield, IL, and Danywer Pennewell (Gene) of Hannibal, MO; two grandchildren, Mercedes Reynolds of Hannibal, MO, and Timothy Reynolds of Hannibal, MO; and one great grandchild, Colton Reynolds of Hannibal, MO.
George was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Phillip Reynolds, and Eddie Reynolds; sister, Shirley Reynolds; brothers-in-law, Jack Carter, and Bob Luther; and his son-in-law, Charles Reiter.
Professionally, George worked for Ralls County Water.
An avid sports fan, George enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds, LA Rams, and the St. Louis Cardinals. Being outdoors, fishing, and camping at Mark Twain Lake made George smile. He enjoyed telling jokes and teasing, watching Gunsmoke, listening to music, and getting together with his friends at McDonalds for coffee. George was an excellent cook who made the best chili, meatloaf, and vegetable soup. Most of all George was a family guy who loved family gatherings. He will be deeply missed.
Pallbearers will be Les Bowen, Ryan Culp, Dustin Lain, Danny Hendon, Timothy Reynolds, and Johnny Nelson.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
