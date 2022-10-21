Geno E. Mayfield

Geno Eugene Mayfield, age 66, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home in Hannibal, MO.
Ollie was born on December 29, 1955, in Macon, MO, the son of Waymond Edward and Ruth Loraine (Douglas) Mayfield, Sr.
He is survived by three children; Mike Mayfield (Tiffany) of Columbia, MO, Geno King (Ashley) of Hannibal, MO, and Jerod Houston (Samantha) of Macon, MO, three siblings, Larry Enyard (Leona) of Denton TX, Waymond “Eddie” Mayfield, Jr.(Marsha) of Hannibal, MO, and Diana Hicks (Wesley) of Macon, MO, ten grandchildren, one great grandchild, and a special friend Ann Byas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter Lekea King, one granddaughter Arieana Mayfield, one brother, Jimmie Joe Mayfield; and one sister, Billie Sue Talton.
Ollie was a good father to his kids and loved his family. He enjoyed cowboy and western movies, adult beverages, and working on cars. He attended South Shelby High School.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1 pm at Greening-Eagan-Hayes Funeral Home in Clarence, MO. Visitation will be held before from 12 to 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Clarence City Cemetery in Clarence; MO. Immediate family are invited to Diana Hicks house after service.
