Geniece K. Beswick, 78, of Hannibal, Missouri, formerly of Quincy, Illinois, passed away at 8:00 PM, Monday, August 2, 2021, at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, Missouri.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, August 5, 2021 at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Missouri. Pastor Eric Carlson will officiate.
Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Missouri.
Friends and Family are invited to Geniece's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the funeral home.
Geniece was born October 14, 1942, in LaBelle, Missouri to Wayne Everett Hubble and Genevieve Garnett Hubble. She was married to Billy Dean Beswick on December 24, 1961, in Quincy, Illinois. He preceded her in death on September 30, 2002.
Other survivors include her son, Bradley D. Beswick of Quincy, Illinois and daughter, Melissa Lippincott (Aaron) of Hannibal, Missouri, sister-in-law, Eleanor Hubble and special family, Fumiko Stuckey and her daughter, Shirley Dimmitt, 4 grandchildren, Alexis Grootens (Jeremy), Amanda Beswick(Justin Hawkins), Joshua Lippincott (Annessa) and Ryan Lippincott (Shaylea Fisher), and 7 great grandchildren, Wesley Dean Lippincott, Railyn Hawkins, Lilliana Hawkins, Xavier Hawkins, Maren Grootens, William Grootens, Cooper Grootens and numerous nieces and nephews.
Geniece was preceded in death by her parents, 1 son, Ronald Craig Beswick and her brother, Ronald Hubble.
Geniece worked professionally as a self-employed bookkeeper for over 40 years at several Quincy car dealerships. She was the bookkeeper at Chatten Equipment for over 20 years, as well.
She was a master at crochet and loved to make afghans, in particular. Geniece enjoyed traveling, especially to the Lake of the Ozarks with family. In her younger years, she also took trips to Colorado Springs and out West. She enjoyed frequenting the St. Louis area, which of course meant a stop at the Botanical Gardens or taking in a Cardinals game. She loved fishing, especially at night and would clean her own fish! Being outdoors, watching and listening to the buzz of hummingbirds, brought her so much joy. Geniece used to run the nursery at her church and coached her sons' baseball team, as well. She would love to watch old westerns, mainly John Wayne or even an Elvis film, while relaxing at home. Sampson was Geniece's beloved malti-poo puppy and considered her 4th child. Most of all, Geniece had the love of her family and cherished their priceless time together.
Geniece was a Lutheran by faith and attended St. John's Lutheran Church.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Lippincott, Mark Hubble, Ross Beswick, Jason Beswick, Greg Garnett and Brian Garnett.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ryan Lippincott and Geniece's great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.