Gene Lambert

Harold Eugene Lambert passed away peacefully July 17, 2021 with loved ones by his side. Gene was born on January 30, 1923 in Hannibal, MO to Howard and Lela Lambert. He came from a large family, with five sisters and two brothers. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving overseas in WWII. An Electrician for IBEW Union, he worked in construction for most of his employment years. Gene and his sweetheart, his wife Ethel, spent many memorable years living in their beloved town of Hannibal before moving to Kansas City to be closer to family.
Gene is remembered by loved ones as boating often on the Mississippi river, skiing with family, and taking vacations traveling to visit his siblings. He spent much of his time volunteering at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hannibal, MO of which he was a devoted member. He was passionate about and shared with his grandchildren his interests in being a HAM radio operator as well as in electronics. Gene was an avid McDonald’s morning coffee drinker, where he would meet up with his friends to visit and enjoy their company and the coffee, of course. He will always be remembered for his passion in life, his stories, the wisdom he freely shared, and of course what cannot be left out: his witty, sarcastic comebacks and jokes. Sometimes it would take you a minute to realize what he just did; he was that clever.
Gene is preceded in death by his loving wife Ethel Lambert; daughter Judy Richardson; son Robert “Bob” Lambert; and step-daughter Cynthia Short. He is survived by daughters Linda (Darrell) Ragland and Debbie Lambert; sons Phillip “Phil” (Kelly) and Thomas “Tom” Lambert; step-daughters Claudia and Lisa Shingler; daughter-in-law Rita Lambert; and son-in-law Stephen Short. Gene is also survived by nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He will be treasured, missed, and loved always.
Services will be private. Donations can be made in his name to any charitable organization of your choice.