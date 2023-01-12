Gary Tillman Jones Sr. ,72, of Philadelphia, Mo., died January 11, 2023, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal. Service will be January 14, at 11 a.m., at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. Burial with military honors performed by Boots-Dickson American Legion Post #174 will be at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery in Philadelphia. Visitation will be January 14, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home.
Philadelphia, Mo.
