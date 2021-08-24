Gary R. Higgins

Gary Russel Higgins, 67 of Hannibal Missouri (formerly from Herlong, California) passed away August 16,2021 in Reno Nevada.
Gary was born on October 14,1953 in Hannibal, Missouri to Donald D. Higgins and Edith E (Conrod) Higgins
Gary is Survived by his two children Ralph L. Higgins (Janie) McAlester, Oklahoma, step grandson Rilee, and Edith Marie Higgins (Royce Shields)- Doyle, California.
He is also survived by his wife Karen (Robinson) Higgins, Herlong, California; Deborah (West) Merboth (Mark) Walker Lake, Nevada, stepdaughter Cathryn West Musnicki (Weston) Reno, Nevada; step grandchildren: Wright, Charlie, and Gillian; Lois Lonergan—Hannibal, step son: Charles Lonergan and his sister Kathleen M. (Higgins) Herrington (Paul) New London, MO; numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents: Donald D. Higgins, Edith E. Higgins, his step mother: Margie M. Higgins, his brother: Donald Wayne Higgins and a sister Sherrill Kay Higgins
Gary proudly served in the US Navy in Vietnam 1971-1975 USS Duluth
E4 Boatswain’s mate served on the “Dirty D” USS Duluth
Gary was also a member of the Duluth members association
Life time member of the American Legion and
Life time member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW)
2004 Gary retired from the Sierra Army Depot (SIAD): Supervisor of the wood shop. During his tenure he took multiple overseas deployments to Bosnia and other locations to build housing for the soldiers.
Most recently he worked for BASF Security for 13 years in Hannibal, MO
He was a volunteer EMT and Volunteer Firefighter while in Herlong, CA
Gary loved his children and grandchildren, niece’s, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, rock hunting and genealogy.
In lieu of flowers Please make memorial contributions to Cathryn Musnicki for education fund for Wright, Charles, Rilee, Zoey and Gillian. 8020 Monterey Shore DR, Reno NV 89506
Services will be held Friday August 27,2021 at the Doyle Christian Church Doyle California. Truckee Meadows Cremation will be in charge.
A Life Celebration will also be held in Hannibal, Missouri at the American Legion Pavilion 3819 Highway MM. Saturday, Sept. 4, 11 a.m.