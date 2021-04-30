Gary M. Broughton

Gary Martin Broughton, 72, of Hannibal, Missouri, formerly of Shelby County, Missouri, passed away at 2:02 PM Thursday, April 29, 2021 at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO. Father Mike Quinn and Father Matthew Flatley will officiate. If you plan on attending the funeral Mass you must wear a mask to enter the church.
Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Shelbina, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Gary’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Monday, May 3, 2021 at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. A Rosary Service will be held at 3:30 PM Monday at the funeral home.
Gary was born May 26, 1948, in Hannibal, MO to Ben Broughton and Laverne Magruder Broughton. He was married to Barbara Akin on April 4, 1972 in Columbia, MO. She survives.
Also surviving are his stepmother, Jo Broughton of Hannibal, MO; his daughter, Angela Peters (Kevin) of Monroe City, MO; his brother, Donald Broughton (Kenna Rae) of Shelbina, MO; his stepbrother, Jeff Worth (Jean) of Minnesota; his stepsister, Jeri Crist (Duval) of Maryland; 2 grandchildren, Aaron Peters (Darby) and Lauren Peters; 2 brothers-in-law, Max Akin (Sue) of Graham, MO and Bill Akin (Joy) of Sweeney, TX; a sister-in-law, Mary Crawford of St. Joseph, MO; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Lowell Akin; his mother-in-law, Lillian Akin; and his brother-in-law, Eldon Crawford.
Gary was a real estate broker and the owner of the Century 21 Broughton Team Real Estate Agency since 2000. He received his real estate license in 1996. Prior to entering the real estate business Gary was a partner with his brother in the Ben Broughton and Sons Farming Operation located in Shelby County, MO.
Away from work, Gary loved to be outdoors, whether tending to his beautifully landscaped yard, working in the garden, or lounging in his pool. Gary also took pleasure in cooking and trying new recipes with his wife, Barbara. Gary loved to smoke a variety of meats, including pulled pork, lamb, crab legs and even pizza. A voracious reader, Gary enjoyed reading faith-based selections and business management books. Mizzou sports, Kansas City Chiefs Football and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball were a few of Gary’s favorite teams. Gary also liked to golf over the years, often golfing each year at Port Cima at Lake Ozark, MO, or the Hannibal Country Club. Gary enjoyed traveling with his family, he especially loved to visit Hawaii and enjoyed the beauty of the water and the beach. Not one to sit idle, Gary was always curious about learning more about the history of the area he was visiting or points of interest. Gary’s greatest interest however was his family and he simply loved the time they shared together.
Gary was very active in his community. He was a member of the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club, the Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club, and a member of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce of which he was very involved with over the years. Generous with his time, talents and treasure, Gary often volunteered with the Buddy Pack program delivering the Buddy Packs to youngsters. Gary was also a member of Hannibal Knights of Columbus Council #907, where he was a 4th Degree Knight.
Gary was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Brad Broughton, Chris Broughton, Nick Broughton, Brooke Broughton, Russell Gray, and Kelly Crawford.
Honorary pallbearers will be all of the Century 21 Broughton Team.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, Hannibal Regional Hospital Auxiliary, or to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.
