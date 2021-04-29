Hannibal, Mo. Gary M. Broughton Apr 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gary Martin Broughton, 72, of Hannibal, formerly of Shelby County, Mo., died April 29, 2021 at University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mo. Hannibal Gary Martin Broughton James O'donnell Columbia Shelby County University Hospital Recommended for you Trending Now Three years later, trial to start for Missouri man charged in shooting death Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum announces Tom and Becky 2021-2022 finalists DaMark L. "DaDa" Rudd Craig M. Pierceall Dalton A. Bunch Woodside Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView