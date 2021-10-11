Gary L. Silver, age 73, of Hannibal, MO passed away at 12:53 am Monday, August 23, 2021, at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
There are no services planned at this time.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Inurnment will take place at a later date in Loveland, Ohio.
Gary was born on February 5, 1948, the son of Charles and Eileen Mae (LaRue) Silver.
He was united in marriage to Hallie Yundt Silver on January 2, 1977 in Bloomington, Indiana. His wife survives him of the home.
Survivors include his mother, Eileen LaRue Silver and brother, Ronald Delthi Silver.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Edward Silver.
Gary graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Ohio and went on to further his education and received his Associates Degree in Computer Science, Masters Degree in Library Studies and his Masters Degree of Fine Arts in Creative Writing.
Professionally Gary worked as a Librarian and writer. After his retirement, he volunteered for the Northeast Missouri Foundation.
Gary traveled to many states during his career, including Wisconsin, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Indiana and Missouri. He enjoyed nature and liked going on walks and working in his garden. Gary also spent numerous hours listening to audio books, reading books and watching videos.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal Free Public Library, in the Silver’s family account, in care of Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
