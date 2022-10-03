Gary L. Miller

Gary Lee Miller, 67 of New London, MO passed away at 11:40 AM, Friday, September 30, 2022, at his home.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 PM, Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO. Mr. Pat Smith will officiate. Burial will be at Barkley Cemetery in New London, MO.
Friends and Family are invited to Gary’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home.
Gary was born on November 26, 1954, in Hannibal, MO to Everette and Yvonne Schwanke Miller.He was married on January 7, 1978, in New London, MO to Lori Stout. She survives.
Other survivors include two children: Trenton Miller (Stephanie) of New London, MO and Carlee Miller of Hannibal, MO; two brothers: Marvin Miller (Vicki) of New London, MO and Darrell Miller of New London, MO; five sisters: Rita Pursifull of New London, MO, Bonnie Richards (Alvin) of O’Fallon, MO, Paula Nelson (Johnny) of New London, MO, Laura Miller of St. Louis, MO and Dori Galinis (Michael) of New Canton, IL; two grandchildren: Riley Brown and Remington Miller; four brothers-in-law: Roger Stout (Rhonda), Stephen Stout (Judy), Rodney Stout (Kimberly) and Doug Stout(Erin) all of New London, MO; mother-in-law, Joyce Stout of New London, MO and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers: Wayne Miller and Lowell Miller; two sisters: Cheryl Butler and Connie Miller, two brothers-in-law: Danny Pursifull and Whimpy Butler and his father-in-law, Carl Stout.
Gary retired from Independent Service Company where he first started as a master drawer and continued a career with the company that spanned 41 years.
Away from work Gary could be found on the golf course. He loved to meet up for friends and play area courses, especially Jackson Park Golf Course in Palmyra, MO, where he was a member. An avid sports fan, Gary enjoyed watching area high school sports of all kinds. A former slow pitch softball player, Gary liked to watch St. Louis Cardinals baseball. He was also a San Francisco 49ers football fan. Winters spent on the Florida Gulf taking in the beach and sunshine brought Gary joy. Playing cards with family, Chinese food and watching golf or a gameshow on TV were also a few of Gary’s favorites. Most of all Gary cherished the moments he shared with his family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Scott Miller, Chris Miller, Eddie Reynolds, Keith Richards, Bobbey Butler and Cory Miller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie Miller and all of Gary’s golfing buddies.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Jackson Park Golf Course or to the New London Senior Center Building Fund in honor of Gary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.