Gary F. Thomure, 75, of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo.
Graveside Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, in Hannibal, Mo. The Rev. Ronn Pashia will officiate.
The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo.
Gary was born January 4, 1947, in Hannibal, Mo., to Fielding Thomure and Fern Jackson Thomure.
Other survivors include his mother; five children, Brad Thomure of Hannibal, Mo., Stephanie Walden (Jeff) of Center, Mo., Brent Thomure (Shannon) of Stoutsville, Mo., Susan Thompson (Kevin) of New London, Mo. and Stacey Mahsman (Randall) of New London, Mo.; five sisters, Sonja Thomure of Hannibal, Mo., Brenda Hubb (Terrey) of Hannibal, Mo., Susan Musgrove (Jim) of Bowling Green, Mo., Bonnie Herd of O'Fallon, Mo., and Lori Hobson (Butch) of Hannibal, Mo. Also surviving are 17 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Gary was preceded in death by his father; and longtime companion for over 17 years, Debra Sapp.
Professionally, Gary worked for Shawn's Landscaping for over 17 years and before that was a carpenter.
Gary was a very talented artist and loved to sketch. He also enjoyed fishing and singing karaoke with his friends at the Hannibal VFW and the Wine Stoppe. Gary will be sadly missed by his family.
Gary was a Baptist by faith.
The Hannibal VFW will be hosting a dinner for Gary's friends and family immediately following the graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James O'Donnell Funeral Home for funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.