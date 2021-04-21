Gary E. Rush, 68 of Hannibal, MO passed away on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Boone Hospital in Columbia, MO.
Graveside services and burial will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, MO. Brother Jeff Anderson will officiate.
Friends and Family are invited to Gary’s Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Saturday at the James O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.
Gary was born on March 18, 1953 in Hannibal, MO to Bill Rush and Louise Monroe Rush.
He was married on May 22, 1975 in Hannibal, MO to Donna Stewart. She survives.
Other survivors include one son, Aaron Rush (Ashleigh) of Hannibal, MO; two grandchildren: Oaklee Rush and Everleigh Spake; one brother Jeff Rush (Kathy) of Hannibal, MO; a niece, Marsha Rush and one sister-in-law, Diane Bown (Bill) of Hannibal, MO.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Billy Ray Rush and his grandmother, Hazel Doolittle.
Gary was a retired Court Clerk for Marion County, MO. In his retirement Gary enjoyed working as a guide at Mark Twain Cave.
Gary was proud of his Hannibal Southside heritage and loved to reminisce about growing up there in the 1960’s running the neighborhood hills and exploring the caves. Spending times with his dog, “Duke”, trips to Hawaii or reading a Stephen King novel were a few of Gary’s favorites. A talented photographer, Gary loved to take pictures. He also enjoyed writing and often penned humorous compositions about daily life. A simple man, Gary liked to grill outside for his family, watch St. Louis Cardinal Baseball and even umpired local softball games for years. Most of all Gary loved to spend time with his family and always looked forward to the times that they shared.
Gary was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Hannibal, MO.
Pallbearers will be Gregg Miller, Dennis Newlon, Kevin Coates, Craig Carter, Ron Haye and Larry Sileven.
Honorary pallbearers will be Judge John Jackson, Bill Bown, Jeremiah Craighead, Jesse Chapman and Mark Bouyea.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Northeast Humane Society or to the Calvary Baptist Church.
Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com