Gary Dennis Cole, 77, of Columbia, Mo., formerly of Vandalia, Mo., died June 20, 2022, at his home. Services will be at 4 p.m. June 25, at Waters Funeral Home. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Vandalia Cemetery. Visitation will be June 25, from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Waters Funeral Home.
Columbia, Mo.
