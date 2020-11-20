Gary A. Scholes, Sr., age 70, of New London, MO passed away at 8:30 am Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home .
Visitation will be held at 10:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 11:00, at the Grand View Funeral Home on Wednesday November, 25th 2020. Everyone attending the visitation and service are required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Gary was born on September 9, 1950, in Peoria, IL to Gene Scholes Sr. and Margie (Melvin) Scholes.
He was united in marriage to Peggy Miller, she survives him of the home.
Other survivors include his children, Gary Scholes, Jr. (Jennifer) of Hannibal, MO, Becky Scholes of Hannibal, MO and John Golian (Mary Culp) of New London, MO; stepson, Jamie Franklin of Quincy, IL; one brother, Gene Scholes Jr (Kathy); one sister, Joyce Scholes (Randy), brother-in-law, Larry Catlett; grandchildren, Kaleb Fritch, John Fritch, James Fritch, Tanner Scholes, Trevor Scholes, Claeton Culp, Carter Howe, Tyler Franklin, Matthew Franklin and James Franklin, Jr.; several great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister, Debbie Catlett.
Gary graduated from Hannibal High School in the class of 1969. He worked for Reliable Termite & Pest Control as a technician all of his working career.
Away from work, Gary enjoyed hunting just about anything that moved, ginseng & root hunting, fishing, and the simple life spent drinking with friends. Hunting and get-togethers were time spent that Gary treasured. He was also a member of the Hannibal POPS Club, Beagle Club, and raced horses in his younger years.
Gary was a Catholic by faith.
Pallbearers will be Donnie McLeod Sr, Darren Dudding, Steve Dudding, Jimmy Palmer, Duke Palmer and Jimmy Darnell.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Arnett and Matthew Franklin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hannibal Nutrition Center, in care of the Grand View Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Gary’s memorial page at www.grandviewfuneral.com